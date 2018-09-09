WEATHER

Florence Update: Storm regains hurricane status, threatens East Coast

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Jeff Smith is tracking Florence.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The National Hurricane Center says Florence has regained hurricane status as it approaches the U.S. East Coast.

While the exact track is uncertain, the storm is likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents from Florida to Maine starting early next week.

Strong vertical wind shear caused Florence to weaken to a tropical storm, but it moved into an area of more favorable conditions for strengthening as it moves on a more northwesterly course.

WEATHER UPDATES ON THE GO: Download the AccuWeather app!

The storm's sustained winds reached 75 mph Sunday, just over the threshold for a hurricane, as it made its way across the Atlantic, about 750 miles southeast of Bermuda, the National Hurricane Center said. It was moving west at 6 mph.

Forecasters said that it was still too early to predict the hurricane's exact path but that a huge coastal area from northern Florida to North Carolina should prepare for a major hit.

As the storm continues to intensify, it will pack 100 mph winds by Sunday evening and could be a Category 4 hurricane by the time it approaches the coast of the Carolinas.

There continue to be some moderate rip currents along the Jersey and Long Island coasts, but they are not related to Florence.

RELATED: How to survive rip currents

While the hurricane's exact track remains uncertain, some models show the storm reaching the Southeast coast of the U.S. around late Thursday or early Friday.


The National Hurricane Center says the risk of direct impacts along the U.S. East Coast next week has increased.

The governors of North and South Carolina and Virginia declared states of emergency to give them time to prepare

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper urged residents to use the weekend to prepare for the possibility of a natural disaster.

"We are entering the peak of hurricane season and we know well the unpredictability and power of these storms," Cooper said.

RELATED: What is a tropical depression?

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, the newly-named tropical storm Helene is developing off the coast of Africa. It is projected to stay out over the open waters.

Tropical Storm Isaac is also developing in the mid-Atlantic. This storm may hit the Caribbean's Leeward Islands by Thursday.
---
Information from the National Hurricane Center, AccuWeather, Senior Meteorologist Michael Leseney and the Associated Press.

----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatheraccuweatheraccuweather alertheatlabor day
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Florence Prep: East Coast braces as storm strengthens
How to survive a rip current
AccuWeather: Hot spell ends, cool weekend ahead
What is a tropical depression?
More Weather
Top Stories
Florence Prep: East Coast braces as storm strengthens
Man charged in fatal stabbing of teenage girl in Long Branch
VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into fight
Cuomo Bridge opening delayed due to unstable piece of old bridge
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in East Harlem
Young boy suffers head injuries after falling out Bronx window
Swimsuits gone, but controversy continues at Miss America competition
New 'Tower of Voices' to be added to Flight 93 Memorial
Show More
Obama urges voters to step up or 'things can get worse'
Naomi Osaka wins US Open title after Serena Williams penalized
'I don't cheat to win': Serena Williams spars with umpire over penalty
Mayor de Blasio won't endorse Cuomo or Nixon in governor race
5 hospitalized for possible K2 overdose at 'notorious' street corner
More News