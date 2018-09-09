The National Hurricane Center says Florence has regained hurricane status as it approaches the U.S. East Coast.While the exact track is uncertain, the storm is likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents from Florida to Maine starting early next week.Strong vertical wind shear caused Florence to weaken to a tropical storm, but it moved into an area of more favorable conditions for strengthening as it moves on a more northwesterly course.The storm's sustained winds reached 75 mph Sunday, just over the threshold for a hurricane, as it made its way across the Atlantic, about 750 miles southeast of Bermuda, the National Hurricane Center said. It was moving west at 6 mph.Forecasters said that it was still too early to predict the hurricane's exact path but that a huge coastal area from northern Florida to North Carolina should prepare for a major hit.As the storm continues to intensify, it will pack 100 mph winds by Sunday evening and could be a Category 4 hurricane by the time it approaches the coast of the Carolinas.There continue to be some moderate rip currents along the Jersey and Long Island coasts, but they are not related to Florence.While the hurricane's exact track remains uncertain, some models show the storm reaching the Southeast coast of the U.S. around late Thursday or early Friday.The National Hurricane Center says the risk of direct impacts along the U.S. East Coast next week has increased.The governors of North and South Carolina and Virginia declared states of emergency to give them time to prepareNorth Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper urged residents to use the weekend to prepare for the possibility of a natural disaster."We are entering the peak of hurricane season and we know well the unpredictability and power of these storms," Cooper said.Elsewhere in the Atlantic, the newly-named tropical storm Helene is developing off the coast of Africa. It is projected to stay out over the open waters.Tropical Storm Isaac is also developing in the mid-Atlantic. This storm may hit the Caribbean's Leeward Islands by Thursday.-------------