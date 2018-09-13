NEW YORK (WABC) --Hurricane and storm surge warnings have been issued for parts of North and South Carolina as this extremely dangerous storm continues on a path toward the Carolinas, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of 5 a.m., Florence's peak winds had decreased slightly but the size of the wind field has increased as the potentially catastrophic Category 2 storm has enough moisture to dump feet of rain on the region.
Hurricane Florence has maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. The storm is 205 miles ESE of Wilmington, NC and moving NW at 15 mph.
A hurricane-hunter airplane measured 83-foot waves near the eye of Florence, according to a tweet from the National Hurricane Center.
WEATHER UPDATES ON THE GO: Download the AccuWeather app!
National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham says damaging winds and rain could begin hitting the coast late Thursday, pushing a storm surge that could reach 13 feet in places. Rain will continue through Sunday, dumping feet of water over a wide area.
Forecasters were expecting some fluctuations in strength over the next 24 hours as it makes its approach toward the Carolinas.
Some additional weakening is possible as it comes to a slower motion by the time is reaches the South Carolina/North Carolina coastline.
The NHC is still forecasting Florence to stall near the coastline late Thursday night through Saturday morning - and this is the biggest concern with Florence due to the prolonged period of storm surge, strong winds, and heavy rain. There is nothing to keep it moving so it will essentially drift around the SC/NC border for a good 24-36 hours.
RELATED FROM ABC NEWS: What to expect and when from Hurricane Florence
AccuWeather warns this hurricane could cause catastrophic inland flooding in the Carolinas and Virginias.
Watch out, America! #HurricaneFlorence is so enormous, we could only capture her with a super wide-angle lens from the @Space_Station, 400 km directly above the eye. Get prepared on the East Coast, this is a no-kidding nightmare coming for you. #Horizons pic.twitter.com/ovZozsncfh— Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex) September 12, 2018
Elsewhere in the Atlantic basin, Hurricane Helene is moving away from the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. Helene will move over the open water of the Atlantic through this week and will likely curve off to the north as it gets picked up by a frontal system.
While over open water and well away from land at the current moment, Helene may approach the Azores late this weekend into early next week and interests in the area should monitor the system for further development.
Isaac remains a tropical storm, but is just slightly below hurricane strength. Modest wind shear out of the north has caused it to lose some of its organization. Isaac will briefly move back into a region of lighter shear and it may briefly become a hurricane once again Wednesday.
By Wednesday night, Isaac will begin impacting the Lesser Antilles. The worst conditions are expected to be during the day on Thursday as it crosses over the islands.
Heavy rain, damaging winds and mudslides are expected, especially across the higher terrain. Once Isaac enters the Caribbean Sea, it will enter a region of increased northerly wind shear.
At this time, we are anticipating weakening of Isaac across the Caribbean due to this wind shear. However, if Isaac enters the Caribbean as a stronger storm, it has the possibility of overcoming this wind shear. Interests across the Caribbean should monitor the progression of Isaac over the next several days.
Finally, we are watching a tropical wave currently crossing the northern Yucatan Peninsula. Right now, this tropical wave is fighting a great deal of wind shear. Wind shear is expected to abate a bit once the wave is over the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. By Wednesday night, it is possible this system may develop organized tropical characteristics before reaching the Texas coast. Regardless of development, very heavy rainfall is expected across the Texas coast.
RELATED: Carolinas prepare for Hurricane Florence
---
With information from AccuWeather, the National Hurricane Center and the Associated Press
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts