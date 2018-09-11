NEW YORK (WABC) --Hurricane and storm surge warnings have been issued for parts of North and South Carolina as this extremely dangerous Category 4 storm gains speed and intensity on a path toward the East Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Hurricane Florence was about 785 miles east-southeast of Cape Fear North Carolina, moving west-northwest at 17 mph with maximum sustained winds near 140 mph with higher gusts.
WEATHER UPDATES ON THE GO: Download the AccuWeather app!
On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas Tuesday and Wednesday and approach the coast of South Carolina or North Carolina on Thursday.
Landfall timing is estimated Friday between 5 a.m. and noon as a major hurricane, possibly low end Cat 4 or high end Cat 3 with winds between 120-130 mph.
The landfall location is expected to be between Wilmington and Morehead City, North Carolina.
A strengthening high-pressure system to the north will prevent Florence from curving to the north and out to sea. On Tuesday, Florence will be over very warm water well to the southwest of Bermuda and very well could be a Category 5 hurricane as it approaches the East Coast of the United States.
On Thursday, the first bands of rain directly associated with Florence will arrive on the Carolina and Virginia coasts. Rainfall will then spread inland and northward and intensify through Friday and during the weekend.
AccuWeather warns this hurricane could cause catastrophic inland flooding in the Carolinas and Virginias.
"At this time, the most likely scenario is for 1-2 feet of rain with a Local AccuWeather StormMax of 32 inches centered on portions of North Carolina and Virginia from Florence," Kottlowski said.
Fluctuations in forward speed and trajectory are still possible as this system continues to develop.
RELATED: Carolinas, Virginia prepare for Hurricane Florence
Two other storms are spinning in the Atlantic as the 2018 hurricane season peaks:
Tropical Storm Isaac is approaching the Caribbean, while Hurricane Helene is no threat to land over waters.
As Isaac approaches the Caribbean, hurricane watches are in effect for Guadeloupe, Martinique and Dominica, while a tropical storm watch was issued for Antigua and Montserrat.
---
With information from AccuWeather, the National Hurricane Center and the Associated Press
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts