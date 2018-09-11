NEW YORK (WABC) --Hurricane and storm surge watches have been issued for the North and South Carolina coasts as this extremely dangerous Category 4 storm gains speed and intensity on a path toward the East Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Florence continues to grow in size and strength as it moves into warmer water over the Atlantic Ocean with maximum sustained winds near 130 mph with higher gusts.
On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas Tuesday and Wednesday and approach the coast of South Carolina or North Carolina on Thursday.
A strengthening high pressure system to the north will prevent Florence from curving to the north and out to sea. On Tuesday, Florence will be over very warm water well to the southwest of Bermuda and very well could be a Category 5 hurricane as it approaches the East Coast of the United States.
On Thursday, the first bands of rain directly associated with Florence will arrive on the Carolina and Virginia coasts. Rainfall will then spread inland and northward and intensify through Friday and during the weekend.
AccuWeather warns this hurricane could cause catastrophic inland flooding in the Carolinas and Virginias.
"At this time, the most likely scenario is for 1-2 feet of rain with a Local AccuWeather StormMax of 32 inches centered on portions of North Carolina and Virginia from Florence," Kottlowski said.
Fluctuations in forward speed and trajectory are still possible as this system continues to develop.
Elsewhere in the Atlantic Basin, Hurricane Helene is moving away from the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. Helene will move over the open water of the Atlantic through this week and will likely curve off to the north as it gets picked up by a frontal system.
While over open water and well away from land at the current moment, Helene may approach the Azores late this weekend into early next week and interests in the area should monitor the system for further developments.
Isaac has weakened into a tropical storm and is located about 880 miles to the east of the Lesser Antilles. Deep convection remains wrapped around an organized low-level circulation.
Isaac will continue on a westerly track toward the Lesser Antilles, likely impacting the islands on Thursday and Thursday night. Locally heavy rainfall and damaging winds will impact the central Windward Islands. Localized flooding, wind damage and mudslides are possible, especially in the higher terrain.
Once Isaac enters the Caribbean, there is a lot of uncertainty on where the system will track, so interests in the eastern Caribbean will want to keep a close eye on the progress of this system.
With information from AccuWeather, the National Hurricane Center and the Associated Press
