Florence, now a tropical depression, continues to move slowly across South Carolina after pushing a life-threatening storm surge of floodwater miles inland and ripping apart buildings with screaming wind and pelting rain.Even though the storm is weakening, it continues to produce "catastrophic flooding" over North and South Carolina.The storm made landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane around 7:30 a.m. Friday in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina with 90 mph winds. The storm's winds have decreased to 40 mph with higher gusts in heavy rain bands. It is expected to weaken to a tropical depression overnight.As of 5 a.m.. Sunday, the center of the storm was about 20 miles SW of Florence, South Carolina. The slow movement continues, just 8 mph to the west, but Florence will pick up forward speed on Sunday.Leftover rain showers will make their way to the New York City area by Tuesday.The NHC warned that residents in Florence's path need to brace for surge and freshwater flooding. On the coast, a combination of storm surge and tide is expected to flood normally dry areas. The water has the potential to reach 2 to 5 feet along the coast from areas near the Pamlico Sound extending as far south as Myrtle Beach. Large destructive waves will accompany the surges along the coast.Rainfalls also pose a threat to the Carolinas, as Florence will continue to produce heavy and excessive rain. Newport, North Carolina reported a rainfall total of almost 24 inches as of 12:00 a.m. Saturday. Preliminary reports show that Swansboro, North Carolina, recieved more than 30 inches of rain, and if that's verified, it will break a record that was last set in 1999 (24 inches) when Hurricane Flyod hit the state.Totals between 30 and 40 inches are expected along the North Carolina coastal areas south of Cape Hatteras. Parts of North and South Carolina may see 10 to 15 more inches of rain Saturday. This rainfall will produce both flash flooding and prolonged river flooding.West-central Virginia into far eastern West Virginia will see less rainfall -- 3 to 6 inches -- but this could also produce flash flooding and landslides.The storm's maximum sustained winds held at about 90 mph, and it appeared that the north side of the eye was the most dangerous place to be as Florence moved ashore. A gust of 105 mph was recorded at Wilmington airport, surpassing the power of Hurricane Fran two decades ago.Nearly 1 million homes and businesses were without power by Friday evening, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks the nation's electrical grid.Swells generated by Florence are affecting Bermuda and portions of the East Coast, cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.1. A life-threatening storm surge will continue along portions of the North Carolina coast, and also along the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers in western Pamlico Sound, where rainfall and freshwater flooding will also contribute to high water levels. Dangerous storm surge could also affect portions of the northeast coast of South Carolina coast today.2. Life-threatening, catastrophic flash flooding and prolonged significant river flooding are likely over portions of the Carolinas and the southern to central Appalachians from western North Carolina into west-central Virginia and far eastern West Virginia through early next week, as Florence moves slowly inland. In addition to the flash flood and flooding threat, mudslides are also possible in the higher terrain of the southern and central Appalachians across western North Carolina into southwest Virginia.3. Tropical storm conditions will continue along the coast within the tropical storm warning area and also well inland across portions of South Carolina and North Carolina.3. Large swells affecting Bermuda, portions of the U.S. East Coast, and the northwestern and central Bahamas will continue this week, resulting in life-threatening surf and rip currents.---With information from AccuWeather, the National Hurricane Center and the Associated Press----------