Weather

AccuWeather: Friday morning rain leads to mild, damp end of week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Early morning rainfall on Friday will lead to a mild and damp end of the week.

The precipitation may even end as snow Saturday night in north and west parts of the city.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday
Rain and drizzle with a high of 50.

Saturday
Periods of rain with a high of 50.



Sunday
Windy and cooler with a high of 41.

Monday
Variable clouds with a high of 41.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 43.

Wednesday
Rain possible with a high of 40.

Thursday
A chilly blend with a high of 38.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

