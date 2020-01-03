Weather

AccuWeather: Friday morning rain ushers in mild, damp start to weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Early morning rainfall on Friday will usher in a mild and damp start to the weekend.

The precipitation will continue through Saturday and could even end as snow Saturday night in northern and western parts of the Tri-State area.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday
Rain and drizzle with a high of 50.

Saturday
Periods of rain with a high of 48.



Sunday
Windy and cooler with a high of 41.

Monday
Variable clouds with a high of 43.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 43.

Wednesday
Rain possible with a high of 40.

Thursday
A chilly blend with a high of 38.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

