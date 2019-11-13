Weather

AccuWeather: Frigid air challenges cold temperature records

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures are challenging record lows with winds that will make it feel even colder!

The low of 26 degrees in Central Park Tuesday night tied the record set in 1926.

Depending on where you live, temperatures might not make it above freezing on Wednesday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Brisk and bitter. High 34.

Thursday
Not as cold with some sun. High 44.

Friday
Turning milder. High 52.

Saturday
Cold again. High 37.

Sunday
Watching a coastal storm. High 42.

Monday
Chance of rain. High 52.

Tuesday

Limited sun. High 52.

Join Sam Champion for live updates during Eyewitness News This Morning and at Noon and join meterologist Lee Goldberg during Eyewitness News at 4:00, 5:00, 6:00 and 11:00 p.m.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.



----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
Public impeachment hearings set to begin with 2 key witnesses
Hip-hop pioneer Eric B. released from jail in New Jersey
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer
Police searching for driver who struck bicyclist in Queens
2 new Coast Guard cutters named after 9/11 heroes
Search for attackers who beat, robbed NYC food delivery man
Show More
Nation mourns CT college gymnast who died in accident
Push to shut down NJ mental health facility plagued by problems
Service marks 18th anniversary of Flight 587 crash in NY
Arrest warrant for CT man charged in hotel worker's death in Anguilla
Trial begins for man accused of driving drunk, killing Boy Scout
More TOP STORIES News