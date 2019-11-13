AccuWeather: Frigid air challenges cold temperature records

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures are challenging record lows with winds that will make it feel even colder!
The low of 26 degrees in Central Park Tuesday night tied the record set in 1926.
Depending on where you live, temperatures might not make it above freezing on Wednesday.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Brisk and bitter. High 34.
Thursday
Not as cold with some sun. High 44.
Friday
Turning milder. High 52.
Saturday
Cold again. High 37.
Sunday
Watching a coastal storm. High 42.
Monday
Chance of rain. High 52.
Tuesday
Limited sun. High 52.
