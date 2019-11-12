Weather

AccuWeather: Frigid air to challenge cold temperature records

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures will drop to near-record low with winds that will make it feel even colder!

Depending on where you live, temperatures might not make it above freezing on Wednesday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Brisk and bitter. High 34.

Thursday
Not as cold with some sun. High 44.

Friday
Turning milder. High 52.

Saturday
Cold again. High 37.

Sunday
Watching a coastal storm. High 42.

Monday
Chance of rain. High 52.

Tuesday

Limited sun. High 52.

