WINTER STORM

Gas station awning collapses in New Jersey

(Martin Warchol )

GARFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) --
The roof over a New Jersey gas station's pumps collapsed due to the elements Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the Delta Gas Station at on River Drive in Garfield.

Authorities say the snow built up on the top of the roof, and the wind eventually knocked the awning over.

No injuries were reported, and no cars or pumps were damaged.

Police say the roof was swaying before it tilted over and came down.

Responders are trying to figure out a way to safely remove the awning.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathercollapsesnowsnowstormgas stationweatherwinter stormGarfieldBergen County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WINTER STORM
JFK winter storm plan unveiled after travel nightmare
Exclusive: ConEd altered plan to bury lines prior to storms
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
Why so many nor'easters this year?
More winter storm
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Officials ID man struck, killed by lightning at Long Island park
Lightning strike causes damage to Nina Pineda's home
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy tours flood-ravaged senior community
More Weather
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Show More
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More News