Grab your jacket: Cool, gusty winds arrive today

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Friday will have a fall-like feel with cool, gusty winds throughout the Tri-State area.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:



Friday
Shower chance with a high of 69.

Saturday
Sunny and nice with a high of 65.

Sunday
Cool sunshine with a high of 64.

Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 65.

Tuesday
Fall is here with a high of 68.

Wednesday
Warmer sun with a high of 76.

Thursday
Above average with a high of 78.



