Weather

Apparent 'gustnado' blows past Colorado high school during storm: VIDEO

EMBED <>More Videos

A Colorado high school teacher captured video footage of an ominous-looking "gustnado" blowing past campus Wednesday, but the cyclone was more bark than bite.

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. -- A Colorado high school teacher captured video footage of an ominous-looking cyclone blowing past campus Wednesday, but it was more bark than bite.

Sam Pisciotta's footage showed the dark, wide cyclone as it blew past Pueblo West High School about 120 miles south of Denver. It's believed to be a gustnado, a "short-lived, ground-based swirling wind that can form on the leading edge of a severe thunderstorm," according to AccuWeather.

"The gustnado spins upward from the ground, extending between 30 to 300 feet above the surface. However, the rotating column of air in a gustnado is not connected to the base of a cloud, making it different from a tornado," AccuWeather added. "The average gustnado lasts a few seconds to a few minutes, like a tornado does, but is relatively weak and brief."

According to local media outlets, the National Weather Service reported gusts of 107 miles per hour in the area at the time Pisciotta spotted the cyclone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercoloradowindu.s. & worldsevere weather
TOP STORIES
Driver arrested in caught-on-camera hit and run in Brooklyn
LIVE | NJ principal who died after donating bone marrow honored
Man stabbed in subway station in Lower Manhattan
One of America's smallest babies heads home from hospital
17-year-old arrested with loaded gun in NYC school
Construction worker dies in 13-story fall from NYC roof
Doctor finds bees living in woman's eye, feeding on tears
Show More
NYPD: Man looking for shelter admits to double murder
Game show scandal figure Charles Van Doren dies
Mom of man convicted in jogger murder proclaims son's innocence
Bodies believed to be missing NY couple recovered
Man sentenced in wife's murder before she cut him from will
More TOP STORIES News