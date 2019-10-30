Weather

Halloween forecast: Drizzly, but not a washout

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Halloween in the Tri-State area is looking to be a wet one, but it is not a complete washout.

A heavy round of rain will begin in the overnight hours and last until about 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

We'll see mostly drizzly rain and mist throughout the majority of the day, although showers could pop up in some parts. It will be warmer with a high temperature of about 71.

At around 9 to 10 p.m., that's when we'll see our next round of rainstorms. Gusty wind is expected as well.

So for trick-or-treaters, it may be wet out but the time to go is the earlier part of the evening.

The following day, things cool off and that heads into our marathon weekend with temperatures in the mid-50s with sunny skies.

You can see the full 7-day forecast from AccuWeather here.

