First day of summer, longest day of year falls on Friday

Summer fans, rejoice: The season officially begins Friday.
The summer solstice, which falls on June 21, marks the astronomical start of summer for the Northern Hemisphere. At 11:54 a.m. ET | 8:54 a.m. PT, the sun's most direct rays will reach the Tropic of Cancer, a line that marks the northernmost point they reach, according to AccuWeather.
On the solstice, the sun rises between the pillars of Stonehenge in England and sets between the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, AccuWeather reports.
The meteorological start of summer was on June 1.
The astronomical first day of summer coincides with other occasions. World Music Day, or "Fete de la Musique," is an international celebration of music that was started in the 1980s in France.
The Alzheimer's Association marks the day with their "The Longest Day" initiative, which includes walks and runs to raise awareness.
It's also the International Day of Yoga, an official holiday of the United Nations.
