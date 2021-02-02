Heavy snow causes power outage concerns on Long Island

Monday night, PSEG Long Island had restored power to more than 11,600 customers. An additional 5,382 customers were still without service.
They said the vast majority of the outages were in Suffolk County.
That's after the snow alone caused problems for drivers and plow operators.
Many side streets were packed with thick snow that turned to ice as the sun went down.
Drivers who thought it was safe to go out became stuck, making it impossible for plows to get through the clear that snow and ice away.
Some parts of the island saw 16 inches of snow, and it's not even over yet.
As always with these storms, there's also concerns about coastal flooding on the South Shore. On Monday, the Great South Bay looked more like a glacier.
Suffolk County mobilized 300 snow response vehicles while Nassau County had 115 plow trucks and 21,000 tons of salt and sand.
Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a State of Emergency for several counties including Nassau and Suffolk.
I’m declaring a State of Emergency in NYC and 9 other counties throughout the Hudson Valley and Long Island.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) February 1, 2021
New Yorkers should avoid all unnecessary travel. If you must travel do so with extreme caution and try to get to your destination BEFORE NOON.https://t.co/lRrCmJJ3mw
