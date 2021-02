Heavy snow causes power outage concerns on Long Island

EMBED >More News Videos Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone joins Eyewitness News for an update on the snowstorm impact on Suffolk County.

EMBED >More News Videos Nassau County Executive Laura Curran has an update on snow storm preps in the area.

I’m declaring a State of Emergency in NYC and 9 other counties throughout the Hudson Valley and Long Island.



New Yorkers should avoid all unnecessary travel. If you must travel do so with extreme caution and try to get to your destination BEFORE NOON.https://t.co/lRrCmJJ3mw — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) February 1, 2021

LONG ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- There are concerns the combination of heavy, freezing snow and wind could lead to widespread power outages on Long Island.Monday night, PSEG Long Island had restored power to more than 11,600 customers. An additional 5,382 customers were still without service.They said the vast majority of the outages were in Suffolk County.That's after the snow alone caused problems for drivers and plow operators.Many side streets were packed with thick snow that turned to ice as the sun went down.Drivers who thought it was safe to go out became stuck, making it impossible for plows to get through the clear that snow and ice away.Some parts of the island saw 16 inches of snow, and it's not even over yet.As always with these storms, there's also concerns about coastal flooding on the South Shore. On Monday, the Great South Bay looked more like a glacier.Suffolk County mobilized 300 snow response vehicles while Nassau County had 115 plow trucks and 21,000 tons of salt and sand.Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a State of Emergency for several counties including Nassau and Suffolk.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app