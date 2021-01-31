Here's how New York City is preparing for the snow

"Last thing we want to do is to urge our seniors to come out in the middle of a storm like this," de Blasio said at a Sunday morning press conference. "It doesn't make sense."
All New York City students will move to remote learning on Monday because of the winter storm. As for Tuesday, he says no decision has been made yet.
Food distribution will be canceled at schools as well as the learning bridges childcare program for Monday.
All Catholic Elementary Schools in the Archdiocese of New York, will be closed Monday, February 1, due to the expected major snow storm. Monday will be a "traditional snow day" with no remote instruction. All Catholic schools have snow days built into their calendars with contingencies for making up instruction time.
Archdiocese High Schools operate independently, so high school families need to follow instructions from their individual schools.
Alternate side parking for Monday and Tuesday have been canceled. The mayor says the open restaurants/open streets program on Monday night is also canceled.
A hazardous travel advisory that will go into effect for Monday and Tuesday.
All hands-on deck, DSNY has been split into 2- 12-hour shifts beginning this evening at 7pm and will work around the clock. The city has over 270,000 tons of salt and 320,000 gallons of calcium chloride on hand. 700 spreaders are loaded and ready to go. Currently, there are 2000 plow vehicles and will be obtaining another 115 plows from agency partners at DOT and Parks department starting Monday.
DSNY has already been applying liquid pretreat Saturday evening to make sure that they've accompanied to pre-applying liquid brawling to over 400 miles of the city's toughest roadways that are susceptible to icing.
