WEATHER

Polar vortex 2019: Here's how planes get de-iced

EMBED </>More Videos

When ice clings to planes, a special substance is used to get it off. (Shutterstock)

As temperatures plunge around the country, flights are getting canceled due to the extreme weather conditions.


Even when it is safe to fly, the process of getting the planes off the ground might involve de-icing the plane. When ice clings to planes, a special substance is used to get it off. De-icing fluid is essential for planes to fly in icy conditions, as they are designed to take off and fly under specific parameters.

De-icing fluid is a mixture of glycol, water and optional other ingredients such as color dye. The fluid melts snow and ice already on the aircraft, but it doesn't keep new accumulation from clinging. Anti-icing fluid is used for that.

While planes are up in the air, there are several methods that can be used to keep ice off, including re-routing heat from the engine into the wings and tail.

MORE STORIES ON THE EXTREME COLD

Too cold for mail: Subzero temps prompt USPS to suspend service

Ice on your car? Do's and don'ts of de-icing your vehicle

Driving on black ice: Tips for avoiding hidden danger on the road

The coldest temperature ever recorded in each state

How to prevent frostbite, other winter health risks

How to keep pipes from freezing
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathericeair travelwinterairplane
WEATHER
AccuWeather Alert: Polar vortex to bring dangerous cold
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
Icy conditions as more snow heads towards Tri-State
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Polar vortex to bring dangerous cold
Icy conditions as more snow heads towards Tri-State
Suspect escapes from police custody in Long Island City
Authorities examine cellphone of Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Amazon to announce initiatives at NYC council hearing
NJ family faces painful decision after daughter hit by driver
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
Female teacher accused of with having sex with student in NJ
Show More
12-year-old boy robbed of iPhone at gunpoint in Bronx
Mother carrying baby fatally falls down subway station stairs
US intel heads list North Korea, not border, as threat to US
More News