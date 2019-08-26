High risk for rip currents at the New Jersey shore

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5318786" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> AccuWeather has facts everyone should know before swimming in the ocean this summer, including the dangers of "flash rips."

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. -- Beach patrol officials at the Jersey shore were urging swimmers to be careful with a high risk for rip currents Monday.The winds were whipping and the waves were crashing, and the braves souls who were in the water in North Wildwood loved it."It's really warm and it's a little rough but it's fun jumping over the waves," said 11-year-old Olivia DePiro of Riverdale, N.J.Lifeguards were keeping a close eye from the guard stands and patrolling in vehicles.Earlier in the day, conditions were so rough guards didn't let anyone in the water. In the afternoon, swimmers were allowed in up to their knees."The boogie boards are not working today with the winds so the families know that, they're not allowing boogie boards or anything like that. We have a couple kids braving the elements before they go back to school today," said Capt. Bill Ciavarelli of North Wildwood Beach Patrol.As the summer draws to a close, kids are not letting a moment go to waste. They're enjoying the ocean while listening to the lifeguards."I've seen him blow the whistle all the time at these people, yeah," said Drea Bailey of Riverdale, NJ.Drea's sister, Alyssa Bailey said they asked the lifeguards how deep they could swim."He told us to keep it at knees and under. So we're just swimming and playing in the ocean. Having a good time and being safe," she said.Conditions are expected to improve over the next few days.People are still encouraged to listen to lifeguards and only swim at guarded beaches.----------