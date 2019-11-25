NEW YORK (WABC) -- Strong winds are likely to add further headaches to Thanksgiving travel and potentially ground some balloons at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
A storm system will move into the Tri-State area on Wednesday. There's not a lot of rain associated with the system, but we can expect a lot of wind.
As the low deepens and passes by, those winds are going to be pretty steady for the parade on Thanksgiving, between 15-25 MPH out of the northwest with higher gusts. We could see wind gusts in excess of 40 and 50 MPH.
The low is passing to the north, so the winds will be stronger in the Hudson Valley than they will be in the city.
The good news is skies will be partly to mostly sunny.
RELATED: Click here to watch the full 7-day forecast from AccuWeather
Chilly, blustery weather is likely to persist for Black Friday shoppers.
Join Sam Champion for live updates during Eyewitness News This Morning and at Noon and join meteorologist Lee Goldberg during Eyewitness News at 4:00, 5:00, 6:00 and 11:00 p.m.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
High wind gusts could impact Thanksgiving travel, parade
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News