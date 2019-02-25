WEATHER

Whipping winds bring down power lines, trees throughout Tri-State area

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports from Fanwood, New Jersey on the wind.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
FANWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Powerful winds are whipping through our area taking down trees and causing some power outages.

In Fanwood, New Jersey there is debris all over the road. So far it's mostly small branches, but an entire tree did fall down blocking Russell Road.

It completely uprooted.

RELATED: AccuWeather Forecast

It fell away from the home it was near, but did fall onto power lines, partially bringing down a power pole.

The roadway has barricades blocking traffic along Russell and North Avenue because of the tree in the roadway and the sagging power lines.

Despite the damage, it does appear most of the homes still have power.

However, that was not the case for nearly 5,900 others in New Jersey overnight.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherwind damagewindweatherNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: High wind warning issued for NY area
Winter storm creates dangerous travel conditions
Why is it so quiet after a snowfall?
Jackpot: Snow falls on Las Vegas strip for 1st time in decade
More Weather
Top Stories
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
AccuWeather: High wind warning issued for NY area
Oscars top moments: Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, 'Roma'
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
Oscars 2019: 'Green Book' wins best picture
Oscars 2019: Who won, best red carpet looks, standout moments
Police: Woman killed after being struck by taxi that fled the scene
Emotional vigil held for mother killed by enraged driver at 7-Eleven
Show More
These are the must-read stories from the weekend
Teen arrested in attempted rape of woman in Hamilton Heights
MTA says new action plan delivered best subway service in years
LI man accused of shooting drone out of the air
11 hospitalized after carbon monoxide incident in Brooklyn
More News