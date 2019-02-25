Powerful winds are whipping through our area taking down trees and causing some power outages.In Fanwood, New Jersey there is debris all over the road. So far it's mostly small branches, but an entire tree did fall down blocking Russell Road.It completely uprooted.It fell away from the home it was near, but did fall onto power lines, partially bringing down a power pole.The roadway has barricades blocking traffic along Russell and North Avenue because of the tree in the roadway and the sagging power lines.Despite the damage, it does appear most of the homes still have power.However, that was not the case for nearly 5,900 others in New Jersey overnight.----------