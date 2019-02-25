WEATHER

High winds in Tri-State bring down trees, power lines causing electrical fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports from Fanwood, New Jersey on the high winds.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Powerful winds are whipping through our area taking down trees and causing power outages, even an electrical fire in one area.

In Fanwood, New Jersey there is debris all over the road. So far it's mostly small branches, but an entire tree did fall down blocking Russell Road.

It completely uprooted.

RELATED: AccuWeather Forecast

It fell away from the home it was near, but did fall onto power lines, partially bringing down a power pole.

The roadway has barricades blocking traffic along Russell and North Avenue because of the tree in the roadway and the sagging power lines.

Despite the damage, it does appear most of the homes still have power.

However, that was not the case for nearly 5,900 others in New Jersey overnight.

Debris fell into the roadway in Harrison, New York after part of the roof of a former Holy Cross School blew into the roadway.

The building used to house a school, but is apparently no longer in use. Crews roped off the debris and the road.

Several homes also lost power in Kings Park, Suffolk County after a tree fell causing an electrical fire. The fire actually lit the front lawn of a home on fire.

No one was injured.

