High winds causing damage across the Tri-State area

A tornado watch has been issued for much of New Jersey while a high wind warning remains in effect for other areas.
The storms containing heavy rains and lightning were expected to remain in the region for most of the day, so drivers were being urged to use caution.
In Ramapo, New Jersey, police reported trees and wires down in various areas of the town.
Roughly 25,000 utility customers were without power in New Jersey late Monday morning, with Sussex, Morris and Burlington counties among the hardest-hit areas.
Rain, strong winds bring down trees along the Saw Mill River Parkway in Westchester County. Yet another reason to #stayhome. pic.twitter.com/YiUxWb26tp— Joe Torres (@joetorresABC7) April 13, 2020
Strong winds in Westchester County took down trees along Saw Mill Parkway, but so far the damage has been limited and nothing near what they have seen in the South.
At least 19 people have been killed and hundreds of homes damaged from Louisiana into the Appalachian Mountains.
Many people spent part of the night early Monday sheltering in basements, closets and bathroom tubs as sirens wailed to warn of possible tornadoes.
Eleven people were killed in Mississippi, and six more died in northwest Georgia.
