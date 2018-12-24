Holiday forecast: Mostly sunny Christmas on tap

NEW YORK (WABC) --We've got a mostly sunny Christmas on tap for the New York area, after Christmas Eve got off to a bit of a sloppy start.
An Alberta clipper storm raced southeastward across the Great Lakes and brought some snow and rain to the Tri-State Monday morning.
South and east of the city experienced rain, but up to 2 inches of snow fell across the northern portions of the Lower Hudson Valley and interior western Connecticut, with lesser amounts to the south and east.
It was a rain event in New York City due to temperatures above freezing, but some areas saw brief snow flurries or a snow shower.
Christmas Day looks mostly sunny, with temperatures around 40.
Wednesday and Thursday also look sunny and nice, but clouds will start to move into the area on Thursday ahead of the next system on Friday.
