WEATHER

Holiday forecast: Mostly sunny Christmas on tap

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has your Christmas Eve AccuWeather forecast

NEW YORK (WABC) --
We've got a mostly sunny Christmas on tap for the New York area, after Christmas Eve got off to a bit of a sloppy start.

An Alberta clipper storm raced southeastward across the Great Lakes and brought some snow and rain to the Tri-State Monday morning.

South and east of the city experienced rain, but up to 2 inches of snow fell across the northern portions of the Lower Hudson Valley and interior western Connecticut, with lesser amounts to the south and east.

It was a rain event in New York City due to temperatures above freezing, but some areas saw brief snow flurries or a snow shower.

Download the AccuWeather app for weather information wherever you go

Christmas Day looks mostly sunny, with temperatures around 40.

Wednesday and Thursday also look sunny and nice, but clouds will start to move into the area on Thursday ahead of the next system on Friday.

Check here for the latest alerts and advisories from the National Weather Service

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherholidaytravel
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
NYC changing snowstorm plan after Snowvember commuter chaos
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Winter Weather Forecast: What to expect in 2019
More Weather
Top Stories
Teen arrested in 12-year-old boy's drive-by shooting death
Patients at NJ surgery center advised to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
12-year-old innocent bystander recovering after NYC shooting
Community comes together for family after man's sudden death
Woman fights off sex assault, boyfriend scares off suspect
Parents of wrestler who cut dreadlocks thank supporters
Dow Jones plunges more than 650 points on Christmas Eve
Jesus statue stolen from NJ church in the 1930s back home
Show More
Couple accused of punching trooper, throwing soiled underwear
NYPD corrals wayward hawk inside Penn Station
Santa visits NICU babies for their first Christmas
Woman burglarizes business dressed as Rudolph
Wall GoFundMe tops $16M, but unclear how US would get money
More News