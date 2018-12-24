WEATHER

Holiday forecast: Rain, flurries giving way to sun

Meteorologist Bill Evans has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
An Alberta clipper storm raced southeastward across the Great Lakes and brought some snow and rain to the New York City area early Christmas Eve morning.

South and east of the city experienced rain, but up to 2 inches of snow fell across the northern portions of the Lower Hudson Valley and interior western Connecticut, with lesser amounts to the south and east.

It was a rain event in New York City due to temperatures above freezing, but some areas saw brief snow flurries or a snow shower.

The precipitation moved out by early afternoon, giving way to sunny and breezy conditions.

Christmas Day looks mostly sunny, with temperatures around 40.

Wednesday and Thursday also look sunny and nice, but clouds will start to move into the area on Thursday ahead of the next system on Friday.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
----------
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
