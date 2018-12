Holiday forecast: Seasonably chilly Christmas Day

We've got a mostly sunny Christmas on tap for the New York area, seasonably chilly and dry with a high of 42.We'll be right around normal for Christmas Days past, nowhere near the record high of 66 set in 2015 or the record low of -1 back in 1980.Wednesday and Thursday also look sunny and nice, but clouds will start to move into the area on Thursday ahead of the next system on Friday.You can expect an absolute soaker at the end of the week, where some parts of the area could see up to an inch and a half of rain. On the bright side, the high will be near 60.It stays mild with lots of sun for a great Saturday, but things get brisk and cold again as we ring in the new year. Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app ----------