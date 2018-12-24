WEATHER

Holiday forecast: Some rain, snow in parts

Meteorologist Bill Evans has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
An Alberta clipper storm raced southeastward across the Great Lakes and brought some snow and rain to the New York City area early Christmas Eve morning.

South and east of the city experienced rain, but up to 2 inches of snow is possible across the northern portions of the Lower Hudson Valley and interior western Connecticut, with lesser amounts to the south and east.

Mostly rain is expected in New York City due to temperatures forecast to be above freezing Monday morning, but snow flurries or a snow shower cannot be ruled out.
Precipitation will move out Christmas Eve morning, giving way to sunny and breezy conditions.

Christmas Day looks mostly sunny with temperatures around 40 for the Tri-State area.

Wednesday and Thursday also look sunny and nice, but clouds will start to move into the area on Thursday ahead of the next system on Friday.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
