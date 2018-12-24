Holiday forecast: Some rain, snow in parts

NEW YORK (WABC) --An Alberta clipper storm raced southeastward across the Great Lakes and brought some snow and rain to the New York City area early Christmas Eve morning.
South and east of the city experienced rain, but up to 2 inches of snow is possible across the northern portions of the Lower Hudson Valley and interior western Connecticut, with lesser amounts to the south and east.
Mostly rain is expected in New York City due to temperatures forecast to be above freezing Monday morning, but snow flurries or a snow shower cannot be ruled out.
Download the AccuWeather app for weather information wherever you go
Precipitation will move out Christmas Eve morning, giving way to sunny and breezy conditions.
Christmas Day looks mostly sunny with temperatures around 40 for the Tri-State area.
Wednesday and Thursday also look sunny and nice, but clouds will start to move into the area on Thursday ahead of the next system on Friday.
Check here for the latest alerts and advisories from the National Weather Service
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts