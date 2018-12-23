WEATHER

Holiday forecast: Some rain, snow possible tonight

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the AccuWeather Forecast.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Sunday will be a mostly sunny, quiet day, but an Alberta clipper storm is forecast to race southeastward across the Great Lakes Sunday afternoon and could bring some snow and rain to the New York City area.

South and east of the city should be mostly if not all rain, but up to 2 inches of snow is possible of the Lower Hudson Valley and interior western Connecticut, with lesser amounts to the south and east.
Precipitation will move out Christmas Eve giving way to sunny and breezy conditions.

Christmas Day look mostly sunny with temperatures around 40 for the Tri-State area.

Wednesday and Thursday also look sunny and nice, but clouds will start to move into the area on Thursday ahead of the next system on Friday.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
