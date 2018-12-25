Holiday weather: Seasonably chilly Christmas Day

NEW YORK (WABC) --It's been a mostly sunny Christmas for the New York area, seasonably chilly and dry with a high of 42.
The temperature is right around normal for Christmas Days past, nowhere near the record high of 66 set in 2015 or the record low of -1 back in 1980.
Wednesday and Thursday also look sunny and nice, but clouds will start to move into the area on Thursday ahead of the next system on Friday.
You can expect an absolute soaker at the end of the week, where some parts of the area could see up to an inch and a half of rain. On the bright side, the high will be near 60.
It stays mild with lots of sun for a great Saturday, but things get brisk and cold again as we ring in the new year.
