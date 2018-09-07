Florence weakened to a tropical storm Thursday evening over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean, but the storm could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents up and down the East Coast from Florida to Maine this weekend.Florence is experiencing strong vertical wind shear and this will continue to impact the storm into Friday morning. The shear should relax Friday afternoon and Florence should re-intensify later Friday or Friday night.Beyond Friday night, Florence will move into an area of more favorable conditions for strengthening and the tropical cyclone should intensify more this weekend, as it moves on a more northwesterly course.There is a lot of uncertainty with the exact track of Florence in the longer range. It is possible that Florence will track close enough to Bermuda to bring some impacts to the island around Tuesday of next week.It is also possible that Florence might track far enough to the west to threaten the East Coast of the United States from North Carolina northward to Long Islands during the latter part of next week. Interests in Bermuda and along the East Coast from the Carolinas on north will need tokeep a close eye on any changes with Florence.The remnants of Gordon continued to crawl slowly northwest across Arkansas Thursday night. The main impact from Gordon will be heavy, flooding rainfall. Heavy rain bands continued across portions of Mississippi into eastern Arkansas much of Thursday night.On average 1-2 additional inches of rain will fall to the east and northeast of where the low level circulation center of Gordon tracks.Gordon will become absorbed into a frontal boundary moving southeast during the weekend.The added moisture Gordon brings to that front will lead to very heavy rainfall over parts of the Ohio Valley this weekend.Elsewhere in the Atlantic, a broad area of low pressure is located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. This system should become better organized and there's a fairly goodchance this system will become an organized tropical system sometime Friday or during the upcoming weekend. If it does become a tropical storm, it will take the name Helene.Written by AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Michael Leseney----------