How NYC and the Tri-State have prepared for Isaias

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Tri-State area is preparing for the possibility of torrential rain, strong winds and storm surge from Isaias on Tuesday. state emergency went into effect for all of New Jersey at 5 a.m., and a travel advisory is in place for NYC.New York City Emergency Management Department says it is closely monitoring the situation and has issued a travel advisory from Tuesday morning until Tuesday evening. While heavy rain and strong wind are expected from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., the strongest rain and tropical strength winds will likely take place from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday."We encourage New Yorkers to make a family emergency plan, pack a Go Bag, including hand sanitizer and extra face coverings, charge cell phones, and have an emergency supply kit to be ready for any kind of emergency," said NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Deanne Criswell.New Yorkers should plan for difficult travel conditions and are advised to exercise caution and consider taking public transportation if they must travel, officials say.AccuWeather is forecasting Isaias to potentially impact the Tri-State area with 2-4 inches of rain or more on Tuesday.NYC beaches will be closed to swimming due to the expected dangerous conditions Tuesday, including dangerous rip current threats with possible ocean swells of up to 10 feet.The Coast Guard is urging the commercial and recreational maritime community in the Tri-State area to practice hurricane preparedness as Isaias has the potential to affect the region.Captains of the Port for New York and Long Island Sound are encouraging boaters to be proactive and prepared ahead of impending heavy weather."We are closely monitoring Hurricane Isaias and preparing for potential impacts to the region's Marine Transportation System," said Capt. Jason Tama, Sector Commander for Sector New York. "Storms such as this can be unpredictable, and it is important that both commercial mariners and recreational boaters prepare accordingly."The potential threat of minor-moderate storm surge exists for the South Street Seaport location in Lower Manhattan. To mitigate this threat, NYC Emergency Management began on Sunday deploying its Interim Flood Protection Measures in this area. This location was implemented in 2019 to protect the community from low level flooding due to a coastal storm. This site consists of pre-deployed HESCO barriers (large sand-bags) and Tiger Dams (large water-filled tubes) that are in the process of being set up now. It will span nearly a mile from Wall Street to Catherine Slip and South Street to Water Street."We think this is the only area at risk for storm surge," Commissioner of Emergency Management Deanne Criswell said. Installation of the barriers should be complete by 7 p.m. Monday, she added.New York City's Flash Flood Emergency Plan has been activated to help mitigate potential flash flooding and ensure a quick, effective, and coordinated response to any flash flood events that do occur.New Yorkers are encouraged to take necessary steps to prepare for a coastal storm and should make a plan, know their hurricane evacuation zones, and stay informed through local weather forecasts and Notify NYC updates . They can access additional resources on coastal storms and hurricane preparedness by visiting NYC Emergency Management's Plan for Hazards: Coastal Storms and Hurricanes webpage Additional DEP crews, utilities, and NYCHA staff are on alert for potential power outages.Residents are reminded to visit nyc.gov/knowyourzone to learn about their hurricane evacuation zone.Construction sites will also be secured on Monday and residents are asked to secure or bring in any balcony furniture.Due to the hurricane, Open Streets will be suspended Tuesday and will reopen Wednesday.Additionally, Tuesday's Yankees game against the Phillies at Yankee Stadium has been rescheduled for Wednesday due to the storm.Governor Cuomo is urging New Yorkers to ensure they are prepared for the storm."We have to watch in the Hudson Valley, talking about a possible three inches of rain three inches of rain is a lot of rain in the mid Hudson. 50 mile per hour gusts. So we'll see where that goes. But we're preparing local governments should be preparing," he said on Sunday. "We're having a state assets moved as we speak generators, pumps, large scale vehicles that can handle high water, and we put out a notice to local governments that they should be getting ready also by homeowners who are in flood prone areas should also start to get ready."Beaches and coastal communities on Long Island also prepared for the approaching storm and states of emergency are in effect for both Nassau and Suffolk counties.Nassau County Executive Laura Curran First cautioned swimmers to be aware of the dangerous rip currents.She says the rip currents can be deceptively strong and the worst of it may be between 9 to 11 p.m. Tuesday during high tide."With the full moon it does draw the tides higher and happening at the same time as a tropical storm, it could cause more flooding," Curran said.Officials also warn there could also be flooding, including some wet basements and wet streets, but there was no need for evacuations at this point. However, if evacuations do become necessary, Nassau County officials say there are shelters available that will allow for social distancing.Meanwhile in Suffolk County, wind gusts up to 70 mph may cause power outages.The entire state is currently under a tropical storm warning and flash flood watch and Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state emergency for the entire state for Tuesday.Officials anticipate rip currents along the beaches and drenching rains inland through Tuesday from three to six inches and winds gusting in the 40 - 50 mile per hour range.Winds will be the biggest threat along the coastline with gusts up to 75 miles per hour, which could also mean some storm surge flooding.There is a possibility of power outages and downed trees. Residents should plan to stay in and stay safe.- DO NOT attempt to drive over a flooded road. Turn around and go another way.- DO NOT underestimate the destructive power of fast-moving water. Two feet of fast-moving flood water will float your car. Water moving at two miles per hour can sweep cars off a road or bridge.- Leave early to avoid being marooned on flooded roads.- Follow recommended routes. DO NOT ignore emergency detours to view flooded areas.- As you travel, monitor NOAA Weather Radio and local radio broadcasts for the latest information.- Watch for washed-out roads, earth-slides, broken water or sewer mains, loose or downed electrical wires, and falling or fallen objects.- Watch for areas where rivers or streams may suddenly rise and flood, such as highway dips, bridges, and low areas.- If you are in your car and water begins to rise rapidly around you, abandon the vehicle immediately.