How the Tri-State area is preparing for Isaias

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6341125" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The love that one man has poured into his community is being redeposited to him and he said he is honored to have the teens help him out.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6191161" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> For the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters predict 14 to 20 tropical storms, seven to 11 hurricanes, and four to six major hurricanes, according to AccuWeather.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Coast Guard is urging the commercial and recreational maritime community in the Tri-State area to practice hurricane preparedness as Isaias has the potential to affect the region.AccuWeather is forecasting Isaias to potentially impact the Tri-State area as a tropical storm on Tuesday. Potential hazards include high surf, dangerous rip currents, heavy wind, heavy rainfall, and coastal flooding.Captains of the Port for New York and Long Island Sound are encouraging boaters to be proactive and prepared ahead of impending heavy weather."We are closely monitoring Hurricane Isaias and preparing for potential impacts to the region's Marine Transportation System," said Capt. Jason Tama, Sector Commander for Sector New York. "Storms such as this can be unpredictable, and it is important that both commercial mariners and recreational boaters prepare accordingly."Governor Cuomo is urging New Yorkers to ensure they are prepared for the storm.On Friday, Cuomo directed state agencies to prepare and pre-deploy emergency response assets as Isaias continued to gain strength and move closer to the Florida coastline."I have directed our emergency response agencies to pre-deploy assets as we closely monitor this Category 1 hurricane that is currently expected to sweep up the East Coast," Governor Cuomo said. "New Yorkers are far too familiar with the destructive powers of these storms, and I am urging the public to be prepared and stay alert as conditions continue to develop throughout the weekend."With heavy rains expected, officials unveiled safety guidelines for those who have to travel:- DO NOT attempt to drive over a flooded road. Turn around and go another way.- DO NOT underestimate the destructive power of fast-moving water. Two feet of fast-moving flood water will float your car. Water moving at two miles per hour can sweep cars off a road or bridge.- Leave early to avoid being marooned on flooded roads.- Follow recommended routes. DO NOT ignore emergency detours to view flooded areas.- As you travel, monitor NOAA Weather Radio and local radio broadcasts for the latest information.- Watch for washed-out roads, earth-slides, broken water or sewer mains, loose or downed electrical wires, and falling or fallen objects.- Watch for areas where rivers or streams may suddenly rise and flood, such as highway dips, bridges, and low areas.- If you are in your car and water begins to rise rapidly around you, abandon the vehicle immediately.