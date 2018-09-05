How to keep mosquitoes away after a flood

The longer the floodwaters are present, the longer mosquitoes will linger. To prevent mosquito growth, follow these simple tips from AccuWeather:
- Remove as much standing water near your home as you can.
- Check for standing water in these common mosquito breeding grounds: potted plant bases, tires, clogged roof gutters, yard debris, tarps and boats.
- Make sure your pool is properly chlorinated.
- While working outdoors, cover up with long sleeves, pants, shoes and socks.
- Properly apply mosquito repellent to your skin or clothing.
- Fix any broken screens covering your windows, porches and doors.