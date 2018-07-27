WEATHER

How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation

EMBED </>More Videos

If there's time, here is a list of essentials to take with you during a wildfire evacuation. Above all else, follow the instructions given and get out of harm's way. (Rich Pedroncelli/AP Photo)

A wildfire can start at any moment, and they can move fast and unpredictably. Preparing for an evacuation should begin before there is any danger.

If your household is under voluntary or potential evacuations, begin to prepare your home and get ready to leave. If mandatory evacuations are ordered, it's important to leave as fast as possible.

Here are steps to take to prepare for a wildfire evacuation.

Have a plan
Preparations for a wildfire evacuation (or any emergency) should start before there is any danger. Create a family evacuation and communications plan. Make sure to include pets as a part of the plan. Establish a meeting area outside your home if your house is in immediate danger. Stay tuned to phone alerts, TV or radio for the latest emergency instructions or evacuation orders.

Prepare your home
If there is time to prepare your home prior to a potential evacuation, follow Cal Fire's pre-evacuation preparations list for inside and outside your home. If your family or your home are in imminent danger, evacuate immediately.

Important steps for inside your home include keeping your windows unlocked, moving any flammable materials or furniture away from windows to the center of a room and leaving your lights on so firefighters can see through the smoke.

Important steps for outside your home include gathering flammable items and placing them inside your home, turning off and moving propane tanks away from structures and checking on your neighbors to make sure they are preparing to leave.

Assemble an emergency supply kit
Having supplies for each member of your household is an important step for evacuation preparation. Cal Fire recommends having a three-day supply non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person. Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses, a seven-day supply of medications and copies of important documents, such as birth certificates and passports, are also important to pack.

Watch the video above to see a list of supplies and see Cal Fire's full emergency supply kit checklist here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherwildfirecal firefire
WEATHER
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain and flood watches
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
More Weather
Top Stories
Exclusive: Video shows carjacking with 2 kids in vehicle
NY to kick Spectrum out of state, revokes merger approval
NYC murder suspect arrested while allegedly attempting to kill woman
NJ man charged with beating 3-week-old son to death
Woman's body found in New Rochelle driveway
Ex-NY Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver gets 7 years for corruption
Mollie Tibbetts' mom: 'You won't see me giving up hope'
Car left on Henry Hudson as robbery suspects flee to woods
Show More
So-called 'Pooperintendent' relieves himself of duties
Avenatti: 3 women paid 'hush money' for Trump relationships
SUV jumps curb, hits 2 women at Gramercy bus stop
Man arrested after liquid thrown at NYPD traffic agent
DPW worker killed while removing tree in NJ park
More News