accuweather

How to prepare your home for high winds before a hurricane

Is your property prepared for high winds? If severe weather is in the forecast, follow these simple steps from AccuWeather to minimize damage:
  • Secure outdoor items like trash bins and patio furniture that could blow away.
  • Take down items like hanging plants that could be blown into windows or patio doors.
  • Be sure that propane and other fuel tanks are properly secured.
  • Remove any dead or rotting trees and limbs that could fall and cause damage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwindaccuweatherhurricane dorianhome repairshomestorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
How to prep an emergency evacuation bag
Foods to buy before a hurricane hits
What to know about generators before a power outage
ACCUWEATHER
How to keep food safe during a power outage
Hurricane hacks for food storage and more
What you need to do to prepare for a hurricane
What to know about generators before a power outage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian path could turn, potentially impact Carolinas
Man shot, pistol-whipped repeatedly in brutal Bronx robbery
Police: Man breaks into Bronx home, touches sleeping woman
Army Green Beret killed in Afghanistan
Emergency responders from NY, NJ head south ahead of Dorian
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan stabbed in prison
Show More
10 teens injured in shooting at high school football game in Alabama
Man charged for fatal crash during NJ police chase
AccuWeather: Warm temperatures and sunshine
Coroner: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of overdose
Employee seen waving 2 large kitchen knives outside Bronx restaurant
More TOP STORIES News