How to see Jupiter's big red spot and its moons this month

Opposition occurs when Earth is completely aligned between the sun and another planet. June 10 is also when Jupiter is at its closest approach to Earth of the year.
The gas giant will be one of the brightest objects in the night sky during that time period. Peering through a telescope, you'll be able to see the planet's red spot, cloud bands and possibly even its largest moons.
Look for Jupiter rising from the southeast at sunset. It will slowly track across the night sky before setting in the southeast.
