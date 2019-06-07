accuweather

How to see Jupiter's big red spot and its moons this month

Jupiter will be shining bright throughout this month, with its best showing coming when it reaches opposition on June 10, according to AccuWeather.

Opposition occurs when Earth is completely aligned between the sun and another planet. June 10 is also when Jupiter is at its closest approach to Earth of the year.

The gas giant will be one of the brightest objects in the night sky during that time period. Peering through a telescope, you'll be able to see the planet's red spot, cloud bands and possibly even its largest moons.

Look for Jupiter rising from the southeast at sunset. It will slowly track across the night sky before setting in the southeast.

MORE SPACE: Jupiter, the Milky Way and other things to see in the sky in June 2019
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you'll be able to see in the sky in June 2019.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherspacescience
RELATED
What you'll be able to see in the sky in June 2019
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather: Nice weekend on tap!
What is a haboob?
What you'll be able to see in the sky in June 2019
Tornado confirmed in NJ, school damaged
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
West Point accident: Cadet killed identified as NJ man
Shots fired after driver flees traffic stop in NJ, police say
Man in custody in alleged Times Square grenade plot: report
Dunkin' Donuts worker in NJ tests positive for hepatitis A
Tribe fights to keep 61-foot-tall billboard along LI highway
AccuWeather: Nice weekend on tap!
Enormous utility bills push mother of 3 to the financial brink
Show More
Trump tweet: 'Moon is a part of Mars'
WATCH TONIGHT! Mega Millions jackpot $530 million
Rat goes for commute on NYC subway - gets off at 42nd Street
Renters, lawmakers rally for 9 pro-tenant bills to pass
Muslim woman says teens attacked, harassed her on NYC bus
More TOP STORIES News