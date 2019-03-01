accuweather

How to see the March 2019 supermoon and other astronomy events this month

EMBED <>More Videos

Find out how to see the next supermoon and other astronomy events in March 2019.

As the seasons begin to change, so too will the night sky. Here are just a few of the astronomical events to keep an eye out for this month as compiled by AccuWeather:

  • From March 10 until March 12, catch the moon as it glides past Mars and the Pleiades star cluster near the constellations Orion and Taurus. With a telescope, you can see many stars grouped together from within the Pleiades.
  • Speaking of the moon, the last supermoon of 2019 will rise just hours after the vernal equinox on March 20.
  • You might also notice a hazy glow in the night sky this month. It's called the zodiacal light, and it occurs when sunlight reflects off dust orbiting the sun. It's easiest to see in a dark area and will be most visible from mid-March to the end of the month.


Super blood wolf moon 2019: Photos and videos of the lunar eclipse from around the world
EMBED More News Videos

AccuWeather shares close-up footage of the lunar eclipse.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathermoonstarspaceaccuweatherscience
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather: March rolls in like a snow lion
Why is it so quiet after a snowfall?
How to see February's full moon, the snow moon
How to keep your Valentine's Day flowers fresh longer
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: March rolls in like a snow lion
Massive NY loan fraud ring busted: Hundreds of victims targeted
Teen arrested after shots fired on busy street in front of kids
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Driver arrested after NYPD officers struck with car
NJ church seeks to find parishioner's relatives for proper burial
Bus gets swallowed in sinkhole after Coram water main break
Show More
1 in custody after suspicious fire in Newark
Thief targets vans of NJ nonprofit for people with special needs
5 arrested in Westchester County fentanyl mill bust
Statue of Liberty climber's bail not revoked after 2nd building stunt
NY driver pleads not guilty to murder of mom outside 7-Eleven
More TOP STORIES News