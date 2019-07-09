accuweather

Saturn in opposition: Planet passes close to Earth on July 9

Saturn will be bright throughout July, but it will make for an especially good showing on Tuesday when it reaches opposition, according to AccuWeather.

Opposition occurs when Earth is completely lined up between the sun and another planet, forming a straight line. In this case, it's Saturn, and the line is almost 900 million miles long.

July 9 will be the best night to catch Saturn because it'll be at its closest approach and therefore its brightest. The best time to look out for the planet is around midnight local time, AccuWeather reports.

With a telescope, you should be able to see Saturn's rings, which are made up of dust, rock and ice particles. You could also spot Titan, the planet's largest moon.

MORE SPACE: Total solar eclipse, black moon, double meteor shower and more July 2019 astronomy events
EMBED More News Videos

AccuWeather takes a look at some of the reasons to look up to the sky this month.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathersaturnu.s. & worldspacescience
RELATED
What you'll be able to see in the sky in June 2019
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm
Total solar eclipse and more July 2019 astronomy events
Why do we set off fireworks on July 4th?
Path of totality: What to know about Tuesday's total eclipse
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mugshots: Alleged gang members arrested in murders, shootings
Woman stabbed to death during fight in Brooklyn subway station
Woman allegedly raped in Dominican Republic shares story
Gushing NYC water main break leaves 7 buildings without water
3 dead after fiery crash into utility pole on Long Island
Child 'unrecognizable' after shooting sparks fireworks explosion
Woman's teeth knocked out, eye socket broken in NYC rape attempt
Show More
Parade of Champions: NYC prepares to honor World Cup winners
Car bursts into flames during gender reveal
Burglar with pet cat eats homeowner's cupcakes, wears woman's onesie
American taking selfie gored during running of the bulls
Ind. toddler fell through open window on cruise ship in Puerto Rico, attorney says
More TOP STORIES News