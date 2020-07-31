weather

Tracking Isaias: How Tri-State is preparing for impact

Tracking Hurricane Isaias
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Tri-State Area is preparing for possible impact from Hurricane Isaias.
The Category 1 hurricane is expected to hit Florida's east coast as early as Saturday night. Heavy rains associated with Isaias may begin to affect the Carolinas and possibly our weather by early next week.

Meteorologist Jeff Smith says Isaias could bring the New York City and Tri-State area a good soaking as early as Monday night into Tuesday.


Governor Cuomo is urging New Yorkers to ensure they are prepared for the storm.

On Friday, Cuomo directed state agencies to prepare and pre-deploy emergency response assets as Isaias continued to gain strength and move closer to the Florida coastline.

RELATED: For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app

"I have directed our emergency response agencies to pre-deploy assets as we closely monitor this Category 1 hurricane that is currently expected to sweep up the East Coast," Governor Cuomo said. "New Yorkers are far too familiar with the destructive powers of these storms, and I am urging the public to be prepared and stay alert as conditions continue to develop throughout the weekend."

EMBED More News Videos

As Hurricane Isaias swirls toward Florida, 400,000 people are without power in Puerto Rico.



EMBED More News Videos

Video shows powerful winds from Tropical Storm Isaias battering the island of Puerto Rico.



With heavy rains expected, officials unveiled safety guidelines for those who have to travel:

- DO NOT attempt to drive over a flooded road. Turn around and go another way.
- DO NOT underestimate the destructive power of fast-moving water. Two feet of fast-moving flood water will float your car. Water moving at two miles per hour can sweep cars off a road or bridge.
- Leave early to avoid being marooned on flooded roads.
- Follow recommended routes. DO NOT ignore emergency detours to view flooded areas.
- As you travel, monitor NOAA Weather Radio and local radio broadcasts for the latest information.
- Watch for washed-out roads, earth-slides, broken water or sewer mains, loose or downed electrical wires, and falling or fallen objects.
- Watch for areas where rivers or streams may suddenly rise and flood, such as highway dips, bridges, and low areas.
- If you are in your car and water begins to rise rapidly around you, abandon the vehicle immediately.

ABC7 Unite: Teens rebuild man's home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy

EMBED More News Videos

The love that one man has poured into his community is being redeposited to him and he said he is honored to have the teens help him out.




MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar



RELATED: 2020 hurricane season storm name list
EMBED More News Videos

For the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters predict 14 to 20 tropical storms, seven to 11 hurricanes, and four to six major hurricanes, according to AccuWeather.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutaccuweatherabc7ny instagramtropical stormweathernyc weatherstormtropical weatherrainhurricane isaiasforecasthurricanepuerto rico
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
What we can expect from Hurricane Isaias
AccuWeather: Early showers, storms on Friday
New Yorkers finding ways to stay cool during heat advisory
Tropical Storm Fay moves out, beach warnings in place
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Alarms are going off' as NJ coronavirus cases rise
Teen arrested in Twitter hack that hit Obama, Gates accounts
This is the new metric for NYC schools to stay open
What we can expect from Hurricane Isaias
Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence
Bryan Cranston recovers from COVID-19, donates plasma
COVID News: Woman assaulted in NJ Staples in dispute over mask
Show More
COVID Update: New York reports 3 new record lows since mid-March
COVID NY: Museum uses technology to enforce social distancing
NYC expands weekend street closures to allow for more outdoor dining
Jogger finds woman's body in wooded area on Long Island
BLM holds NYC march, rally with families of police shooting victims
More TOP STORIES News