Tracking Isaias: How Tri-State is preparing for impact

The Category 1 hurricane is expected to hit Florida's east coast as early as Saturday night. Heavy rains associated with Isaias may begin to affect the Carolinas and possibly our weather by early next week.
Meteorologist Jeff Smith says Isaias could bring the New York City and Tri-State area a good soaking as early as Monday night into Tuesday.
Governor Cuomo is urging New Yorkers to ensure they are prepared for the storm.
On Friday, Cuomo directed state agencies to prepare and pre-deploy emergency response assets as Isaias continued to gain strength and move closer to the Florida coastline.
RELATED: For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app
"I have directed our emergency response agencies to pre-deploy assets as we closely monitor this Category 1 hurricane that is currently expected to sweep up the East Coast," Governor Cuomo said. "New Yorkers are far too familiar with the destructive powers of these storms, and I am urging the public to be prepared and stay alert as conditions continue to develop throughout the weekend."
With heavy rains expected, officials unveiled safety guidelines for those who have to travel:
- DO NOT attempt to drive over a flooded road. Turn around and go another way.
- DO NOT underestimate the destructive power of fast-moving water. Two feet of fast-moving flood water will float your car. Water moving at two miles per hour can sweep cars off a road or bridge.
- Leave early to avoid being marooned on flooded roads.
- Follow recommended routes. DO NOT ignore emergency detours to view flooded areas.
- As you travel, monitor NOAA Weather Radio and local radio broadcasts for the latest information.
- Watch for washed-out roads, earth-slides, broken water or sewer mains, loose or downed electrical wires, and falling or fallen objects.
- Watch for areas where rivers or streams may suddenly rise and flood, such as highway dips, bridges, and low areas.
- If you are in your car and water begins to rise rapidly around you, abandon the vehicle immediately.
ABC7 Unite: Teens rebuild man's home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
RELATED: 2020 hurricane season storm name list