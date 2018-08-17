WEATHER

How wildfires create a serious threat for flooding and mudflows

EMBED </>More Videos

The risk of flooding and mudslides can remain for years after a wildfire. (AccuWeather)

The threat of wildfires can be felt long after the flames have been extinguished. As forests and hillsides are charred, damage to trees, plants and the soil can create the potential for flooding and mudslides during a rainstorm.

According to AccuWeather, plant roots help stabilize the soil. Intense heat from slow-moving fires can also make soil repel water. These factors drastically increase the chance for landslides and flooding, a risk that can remain for years until vegetation has regrown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherwildfireaccuweathermudslideflooding
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Officials ID man struck, killed by lightning at Long Island park
Lightning strike causes damage to Nina Pineda's home
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy tours flood-ravaged senior community
More Weather
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News