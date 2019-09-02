Catastrophic Hurricane Dorian keeps pounding north Bahamas

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5507826" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist Sam Champion has the latest on the track of Hurricane Dorian.

DELRAY BEACH, Florida -- Hurricane Dorian, while continuing to batter the Bahamas on Monday with life-threatening winds and storm surge, has weakened very slightly to a Category 4 storm.The National Hurricane Center in Miami said in an advisory at 11 a.m. EDT that Dorian's maximum sustained winds are 155 mph (250 kph), which takes the extremely dangerous storm down one notch, from Category 5.The storm was expected to continue inflicting devastation on Grand Bahama Island throughout Monday.The center said the storm will move "dangerously close" to the Florida East Coast late Monday through Wednesday evening.A hurricane warning along Florida's east coast has been extended northward to the Flagler-Volusia county line. A hurricane watch has been extended northward to Altamaha Sound in Georgia.The storm's center was located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island and about 110 miles (180 miles) east of West Palm Beach, Florida."We need you to bunker down," Kwasi Thompson, minister of state for Grand Bahama, warned people. "It's going to be another 10-12 hours that we're going to be bombarded with this."Thompson and other officials said they were getting distress calls about rising floodwaters but said rescuers could not go out in the violent weather."They are ready to get into those areas as soon as the weather subsides," he said.Most people went to shelters as the Category 5 storm approached, with tourist hotels shutting down and residents boarded up their homes. But many people were expected to be left homeless."It's devastating," Joy Jibrilu, director general of the Bahamas' Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, said Sunday afternoon. "There has been huge damage to property and infrastructure. Luckily, no loss of life reported."On Sunday, Dorian's maximum sustained winds reached 185 mph (297 kph), with gusts up to 220 mph (354 kph), tying the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane to ever make landfall. That equaled the Labor Day hurricane of 1935, before storms were named. The only recorded storm that was more powerful was Hurricane Allen in 1980, with 190 mph (305 kph) winds, though it did not make landfall at that strength.According to a Monday morning advisory from the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami, the storm was virtually parked over Grand Bahama island, which was in for a "prolonged period of catastrophic winds and storm surge" through the night. It also said Florida's east-central coast may see a brief tornado sometime between Monday afternoon and Monday night.Dorian first came ashore Sunday at Elbow Cay in Abaco island at 12:40 p.m., then made a second landfall near Marsh Harbour at 2 p.m."Catastrophic conditions" were reported in Abaco, with a storm surge of 18 to 23 feet (5.5-7 meters).Video that Jibrilu and government spokesman Kevin Harris said was sent by Abaco residents showed homes missing parts of roofs, electric lines on the ground and smashed and overturned cars. One showed floodwaters rushing through the streets of an unidentified town at nearly the height of a car roof.In some parts of Abaco, "you cannot tell the difference as to the beginning of the street versus where the ocean begins," Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said. According to the Nassau Guardian, he called it "probably the most sad and worst day of my life to address the Bahamian people."----------