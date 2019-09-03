hurricane dorian

Hurricane Dorian damage in the Bahamas: PHOTOS

In this Sept. 2, 2019, photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, boats litter the area around a marina in the Bahamas after they were tossed around by Hurricane Dorian. (U.S. Coast Guard Station Clearwater via AP)
Practically parking over the Bahamas for a day and a half, Hurricane Dorian pounded away at the islands Tuesday in a watery onslaught that devastated thousands of homes, trapped people in attics and crippled hospitals. At least five deaths were reported, with the full extent of the damage far from clear.

The United Nations and the International Red Cross began mobilizing to deal with the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the wake of the most powerful hurricane on record ever to hit the Bahamas.

Dorian's punishing winds and torrential rain battered the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama, which have a combined population of about 70,000 and are known for their marinas, golf courses and all-inclusive resorts. The Grand Bahama airport was under 6 feet of water.

Bahamian officials received a "tremendous" number of calls from people in flooded homes, and desperate callers trying to find loved ones left messages with local radio stations.

