Hurricane Laura Live Update: 14-year-old is 1st known death in Louisiana

Early reports emerging in the wake of Hurricane Laura show less damage than what was feared. The eye passed directly over Lake Charles, where drone video shows roofs ripped off, exposing living rooms to the elements; trees downed and water overflowing the banks of coastal properties.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said he's received report of the first fatality from Hurricane Laura in Louisiana, a 14-year-old girl who died when a tree fell on her home. The governors of Louisiana and Texas say search and rescue teams are still looking, but they've found reports so far of widespread fatalities.
Laura battered a tall building in Lake Charles, blowing out windows as glass and debris flew to the ground. Police spotted a floating casino that came unmoored and hit a bridge.
Hundreds of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate ahead of the hurricane, but not everyone fled from the area, which was devastated by Hurricane Rita in 2005.
The National Hurricane Center said Laura slammed the coast with winds of 150 mph at 1 a.m. CDT near Cameron, a 400-person community about 30 miles east of the Texas border. Forecasters had warned that the storm surge would be "unsurvivable" and the damage "catastrophic."
They predicted a storm surge of 15 to 20 feet in Port Arthur, Texas, and a stretch of Louisiana including Lake Charles, a city of 80,000 people on Lake Calcasieu.
"This surge could penetrate up to 40 miles inland from the immediate coastline, and floodwaters will not fully recede for several days," the hurricane center said.
Dick Gremillion, the emergency director in Calcasieu Parish, said authorities were unable to get out to assess damage.
"The wind is still over 50 mph. It's going to have to drop significantly before they can even run any emergency calls. We also need daylight," Gremillion said in an interview with Lake Charles television station KPLC.
More than 580,000 coastal residents were ordered to join the largest evacuation since the coronavirus pandemic began and many did, filling hotels and sleeping in cars since officials did not want to open large shelters that could invite more spread of COVID-19.
But in Cameron Parish, where Laura came ashore, Nungesser said 50 to 150 people refused pleas to leave and planned to endure the storm, some in elevated homes and even recreational vehicles. The result could be deadly.
"It's a very sad situation," said Ashley Buller, assistant director of emergency preparedness.
"We did everything we could to encourage them to leave." Becky Clements, 56, did not take chances.
She evacuated from Lake Charles after hearing that it could take a direct hit. With memories of Rita's destruction almost 15 years ago, she and her family found an Airbnb hundreds of miles inland. "The devastation afterward in our town and that whole corner of the state was just awful," Clements recalled. "Whole communities were washed away, never to exist again."
Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Pete Gaynor urged people in Laura's path to stay home, if that's still safe. "Don't go out sightseeing. You put yourself, your family at risk, and you put first responders at risk," he told "CBS This Morning." FEMA has plenty of resources staged to help survivors, Gaynor said. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards mobilized the National Guard to help, and state Department of Wildlife crews had boats prepared for water rescues.
Early Thursday morning, a task force from Wall Township, New Jersey, was already on the way, and Eyewitness News was there as the convoy of trucks rolled out, en route to Baton Rouge.
The search and rescue team is highly skilled and trained to respond to federal emergencies, and the same team was dispatched last year to provide relief during Hurricane Dorian.
Forecasters expected a weakened Laura to cause widespread flash flooding in states far from the coast. An unusual tropical storm warning was issued as far north as Little Rock, where forecasters expected gusts of 50 mph (80 kph) and a deluge of rain through Friday.
Laura will quickly track to the east coast by the weekend. We could see some storms on Saturday. Check the latest AccuWeather forecast here.
The storm was so powerful that it could regain strength after turning east and reaching the Atlantic Ocean, potentially threatening the densely populated Northeast.
