HURRICANE OUTLOOK: What experts predict this storm season could bring

The Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1, and now we have an idea of how many major hurricanes forecasters are expecting this year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its outlook, predicting a near-normal season with a 70 percent chance of nine to 15 named storms with top winds of at least 39 mph.

Of those, four to eight are predicted to become hurricanes with top winds of at least 74 mph. Two to four major hurricanes are predicted to reach Category 3, 4 or 5.

NOAA said to keep in mind this outlook does not suggest how many of the storms will hit land.

The 2018 Atlantic hurricane season was destructive. The storms caused $50 billion in damages.

Two names were retired, Michael and Florence.

Regardless of what forms, everyone living in the Atlantic hurricane basin, especially on the coasts, should have a hurricane plan in place.

A basic emergency supply kit includes water, food, battery-powered or hand crank radio, flash light and extra batteries and a first aid kit.

Get more tips on what to have in your kit.

Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

