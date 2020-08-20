weather

Hurricanes brewing? 2 new tropical depressions form on the same day

Tropical Tracker
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two new tropical depressions formed on Thursday and both are expected to become tropical storms that could impact Florida and the Gulf Coast in the coming days.

Tropical Depression 13 will likely become a tropical storm within the next 24 hours as it races towards the Caribbean


A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the northern Leeward Islands including St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Antigua, and Barbuda

Depending on the track, there is a chance for tropical storm conditions in Puerto Rico Friday night into Saturday as the storm passes near or just north of the island.

The forecast track shows the storm approaching the Bahamas and South Florida as a low-end Category 1 hurricane on Monday with a potential South Florida landfall on Monday night



Tropical Depression 14 just formed today and moving westward toward the western Caribbean Sea.


This one is also forecast to increase in intensity and a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Honduras/Nicaragua border, and it's expected to approach the Yucatan Peninsula at or near hurricane strength on Saturday.

This storm could potentially re-strengthen as it enter the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and heads toward the Gulf Coast early next week. Texas and Louisiana coasts could be feeling its effects as early as Monday night into Tuesday.





Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
2020 hurricane season storm name list
For the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters predict 14 to 20 tropical storms, seven to 11 hurricanes, and four to six major hurricanes, according to AccuWeather.

