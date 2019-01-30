WEST MILFORD, New Jersey (WABC) --Icy conditions are gripping the New York area Wednesday as a deep freeze descends on the Tri-State and brings some of the coldest temperatures seen in years. And Thursday could be even colder.
Some areas that have already been hit with snow are bracing for another round.
Dozens of schools had delayed openings or planned early dismissals, with most after-school activities canceled or postponed.
CLICK HERE for a complete list of school delays dismissals
Salt spreaders were out on the main roads, but temperatures below freezing and untreated side roads could create some dangerous conditions.
The New York City Emergency Management Department issued a hazardous travel advisory due to the possibility of snow showers and/or possible snow squalls -- intense bursts of moderate to heavy blowing snow that could last around 30 minutes to an hour.
This intense burst of snowfall combined with strong wind gusts may cause brief whiteout conditions, limiting visibility and making travel extremely dangerous.
New Yorkers should plan for hazardous travel during and are advised to take mass transit where possible, delay travel, or safely exit highways or roadways before the snow squall arrives.
A quick coating to around an inch of snow is possible with this front.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged people to stay off roads if possible, particularly in areas to the north and west.
"Stay off the roads," he said while joining state and local officials for a news conference at a state Department of Transportation facility in the Buffalo suburb of Cheektowaga. "Let the plows to their work."
Cuomo said there was already 11 inches of snow on the ground by late morning in upstate areas, with up to 2 feet expected by the time the storm ends.
High winds and plunging temperatures will create dangerous conditions that "should not be taken lightly," he said.
Travel bans for tractor-trailers and buses remained in effect for several western New York highways. Still, plows were at the ready in more southern areas of the state.
Much of northwest New Jersey saw a few inches of snow, but the main concern Wednesday into Thursday is the dangerous cold and high winds.
Officials are warning the deep freeze -- with wind chills below zero -- will make even going outside dangerous.
Roads will be icy in areas, and winds could bring down trees and power lines leading to outages.
"The winds are going to pick up, and I just ask everyone, if you do lose power, call it in immediately," Board of Public Utilities president Joseph Fiordaliso said. "With those frigid temps, we don't want anybody in a cold house like that. We are talking dangerous situations.
Governor Phil Murphy says the state has 1,400 pieces of snow equipment they deployed Tuesday.
Salt spreaders are out to combat the ice, but commuters are urged to leave extra time.
