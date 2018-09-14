WEATHER

'I'm not cut;' Storm debris hits ABC13 Ted Oberg during live shot

EMBED </>More Videos

Ted Oberg gets hit with storm debris during live shot with KABC

WILMINGTON, North Carolina --
During the live coverage of Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina, ABC13's Ted Oberg was hit with a big piece of storm debris.

Ted was answering a question from one of the anchors at our sister station KABC, when a gust of wind picked up what appeared to be metal from part of a roof, and hit him.

"I'm ok. We're ok. I'm not cut," Ted said as he tried to hold on to it to keep it from flying away. "I'm going to let this go, and I'm going to let you go."

The ABC13 family is thankful he and his photographer David Aguillard were not injured.

RELATED: ABC13 reporter Ted Oberg gives updates from the heart of Hurricane Florence

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane florencehurricanestorm damagerainu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Florence Update: Cat 1 hurricane makes landfall
Florence Live: Continuous coverage from ABC 11 in NC
Hurricane Florence by the numbers
Hurricane Florence: 70 evacuated from NC hotel
More Weather
Top Stories
Florence Update: Cat 1 hurricane makes landfall
Florence Live: Continuous coverage from ABC 11 in NC
Hurricane Florence: 70 evacuated from NC hotel
Off-duty correction officer fatally shot at Queens intersection
CT woman calls police, says husband shot intruder in home
Paul Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with Mueller
Broadway star, 3-time Tony nominee Marin Mazzie dies at 57
14-year-old boy charged in suffocation of his 2 siblings
Show More
Bob Evans sausage links recalled, may contain plastic
10 injured in escalator accident at NYC high school
LIVE UPDATE: Gov. Cuomo wins Democratic primary
Letitia James wins primary for NY attorney general
DA: Ex-detective ran prostitution ring; 7 NYPD officers charged
More News