Isaias Aftermath: Queens residents frustrated, still in the dark

A large tree that ripped from the soil continues to rest on a Flushing home. Neighbors can't believe they are spending another night looking at its roots.
"What's going on in the city is not right," said one neighbor.
Poles are still down throughout South Ozone Park, creaking a wiry, tangled mess of dangerous electrical lines.
A gas station is still in the dark, and the James Romanelli-Stephen home is still operating with limited power - something that didn't happen during Hurricane Sandy.
City crews have been hopping from location to location to clear and chop trees blocking roadways - something that needs to happen before the electrical lines are fixed or replaced.
Many people are still frustrated there have not been more efforts to get the power back on sooner. They want their neighborhoods back to normal and all the dangling safety hazards removed.
Con Edison says most people should have power restored by Sunday night.
Tree removal will continue through most of next week.
