Isaias hammers NJ with tornadoes and heavy rain

Electric wires down in the road way in the area of 79th street. Traffic being diverted. Widespread power out through town. Use caution and stay off the roadway if possible. #TropicalStormIsaias pic.twitter.com/JPGbhho52M — Harvey Cedars Police Department 🇺🇸 (@HCPolice) August 4, 2020

Apparent funnel cloud spotted from Corson’s Inlet in Ocean City, New Jersey around 10:15am while region was under tornado warning. Still waiting for tornado confirmation from @NWS_MountHolly. #6abcaction #Isaias #njwx pic.twitter.com/xbkMOB74hn — Brandon Longo (@brandonlongo) August 4, 2020

Radar rainfall estimates up to 6" across western New Jersey! https://t.co/5H8MA7ylv4 pic.twitter.com/MgEnU6u18J — Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldbergABC7) August 4, 2020

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Possible tornadoes and torrential rains were reported across New Jersey as Tropical Storm Isaias roared to the north, leaving behind power outages and flooded streets.A state of emergency remained in effect and Gov. Phil Murphy said during a briefing the western part of the state would likely get the most rain while the strongest winds would hit the shore.A tornado watch is in effect statewide until 4 p.m.One tornado was reported on the ground but not confirmed on Long Beach Island.Further south apparent funnel cloud was spotted from Corson's Inlet in Ocean City, New Jersey around 10:15am while the region was under tornado warning.A trained spotter saw an apparent tornado in the Cape May County community of Strathmere, the National Weather Service Said. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries or damage, although some trees were reportedly knocked down.The state's utilities were reporting more than 270,000 homes and buildings without electricity. Crews were staging to restore service once the worst of the weather had passed.AccuWeather forecasted 45 to 55 mph winds with gusts to 70 mph.Motorists were told to stay off the roads unless "absolutely necessary."The New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway banned car-pulled trailers and motorcycles. All state offices were closed and nonessential state government workers were told to stay home. Murphy said he was hoping the day would mostly be a "washout."Torrential rain flooded other parts of the state.Radar rainfall estimated up to 6 inches across western New Jersey by midday, according to meteorologist Lee Goldberg.Prior to the storm in Jersey City, front loaders filled up barricades with sand to protect against flooding. They were placed at more than 30 locations.In Hoboken, which is prone to flooding, the municipal parking garages are already full."During the previous two storms we saw a lot of cars getting stuck in flood waters which were impeding emergency services," said Ravinder Bhalla, Hoboken Mayor.Governor Phil Murphy declared the state of emergency for all of the state's 21 counties and urged people to stay off the roads."Do not attempt to drive into any flood waters," Murphy said. "Turn around and don't drown."