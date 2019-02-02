WEATHER

It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow

EMBED </>More Videos

It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. --
Members of Punxsutawney Phil's inner circle revealed spring is coming early.

Handlers for Pennsylvania's most famous prognosticating groundhog say he didn't see his shadow when the sun rose Saturday.

The festivities have their origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

In reality, Phil's prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill just outside of Punxsutawney. That's about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathergroundhog dayu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
FedEx worker found dead outside facility; Cold blamed
Fire chief's beard freezes while fighting fire
Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago on 2nd day of record-breaking cold
More Weather
Top Stories
Lawyers: Brooklyn inmates stuck in dark, freezing cells
Police: Missing Bronx teen believed to be with registered sex offender
Brooklyn high school basketball coach charged with shooting parent
Dog goes missing during walk, escapes through Lincoln Tunnel
Seinfeld sued by company claiming he sold fake Porsche
Doctors remove 98 percent of massive growth on preschooler's face
Police looking for man who robbed Dunkin' Donuts with child
NJ workers left jobless after devastating Marcal Paper Mill fire
Show More
Man attacked outside puppy store on Long Island
Virginia governor apologizes after racist yearbook image emerges
Tekashi 6ix9ine pleads guilty, admits gang membership
Manhole fire damages vehicles, cuts power in Boerum Hill
Uber raising prices in New York City
More News