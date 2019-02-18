WEATHER

Las Vegas snow: Up to 2 inches of snow falls on strip for 1st time in decade

Wild weather in Nevada! Parts of Las Vegas, including the strip, are waking up to as much as 2 inches of snow Monday morning.

By ABC7.com staff
LAS VEGAS --
There's wild weather in Nevada! Parts of Las Vegas, including the strip, are waking up to as much as 2 inches of snow Monday morning.

The city got hit with a surprise storm Sunday night.

This is the first time in more than a decade that the Las Vegas valley has seen enough snow for it to stick.

High temperatures in Vegas are supposed to be in the mid-to-upper 40s this week, and the city could get even more snow on Wednesday.

