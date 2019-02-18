There's wild weather in Nevada! Parts of Las Vegas, including the strip, are waking up to as much as 2 inches of snow Monday morning.The city got hit with a surprise storm Sunday night.This is the first time in more than a decade that the Las Vegas valley has seen enough snow for it to stick.High temperatures in Vegas are supposed to be in the mid-to-upper 40s this week, and the city could get even more snow on Wednesday.----------